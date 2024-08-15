Yobe SEMA Flash Flood Update

Yobe state government delegation through SEMA visits Karasuwa, Yusufari, Machina and Nguru local government areas to conduct rapid spot assessment and validate findings earlier sent by Local Emergency Management Committee for immediate response.

According to sema’s record,so far over 5000 households with more than 18,000 individuals across 208 communities from 16 local government areas have documented to be affected by flood\windstorm and related disaster from April,2024 to date .

Executive Secretary of Sema Dr Mohammed Goje reaffirmed government readiness to close the gaps and ensure victims are protected and supported within the available resources.