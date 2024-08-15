News

Yobe SEMA Flash Flood Update

August 15, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

Yobe state government delegation through SEMA visits Karasuwa, Yusufari, Machina and Nguru local government areas to conduct rapid spot assessment and validate findings earlier sent by Local Emergency Management Committee for immediate response.

According to sema’s record,so far over 5000 households with more than 18,000 individuals across 208 communities from 16 local government areas have documented to be affected by flood\windstorm and related disaster from April,2024 to date .

Executive Secretary of Sema Dr Mohammed Goje reaffirmed government readiness to close the gaps and ensure victims are protected and supported within the available resources.

August 15, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

Related Articles

IHF Women’s World Championship: Coach Shittu Releases Final List of Players As Nigeria’s Women Under 18 Team Jets Out To China

August 13, 2024

Gov Alia Describes Youths Driving Force of the State

August 13, 2024

Kaduna State Security Council Removes Curfew

August 13, 2024

Kogi Govt to Unveil Flagship HealthCare Train

August 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button