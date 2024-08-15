We Won’t Abandon Displaced Persons – VP Shettima

As UN applauds President Tinubu’s progressive refugee policies

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured donor organizations and development partners that the Tinubu administration will fully support initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of persons displaced by conflict and natural disasters within and outside Nigeria’s borders. The Vice President gave the assurance on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees led by its Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Mr. Raouf Mazou on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Commending the UN system for its assistance to Nigeria over the years, the VP said, “I know how vital the UN system is. You have assisted us tremendously in addressing our challenges in the northeast and the nation.”

He assured the delegation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continued collaboration and partnership with key stakeholders in addressing critical issues affecting the well-being of citizens and other persons affected by conflict and natural disasters in the country and elsewhere.

“For Nigeria, we will continue to accommodate our brother Africans displaced by conflict and natural disasters. I want to assure you that our partnership with the UN family will only be strengthened. We are open to new ideas for collaboration, especially the UN’s emphasis on sustainable resettlement of refugees. By embracing sustainable pathways in resettling people, we can avoid donor fatigue,” the Vice President emphasized. Senator Shettima noted that the Nigerian government acknowledges and understands the difficulty of the situation in the Sahelian region, noting that “there is an incestuous relationship between ecology, economy, and insecurity in the Sahelian region. There is endemic poverty further compounded by the fallout of climate change.

” He said the challenges experienced in the country were unique, assuring however that “the President is working round the clock to get things right. We are trying to diversify the economic base of the nation. We are working assiduously to fine-tune the structure.” Earlier,

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Mr. Mazou highlighted Nigeria’s exemplary treatment of refugees and discussed plans for enhancing support and transitioning towards sustainable development strategies.

Mr. Mazou expressed gratitude to Nigeria, saying, “I would like to thank Nigeria for receiving a large number of refugees primarily from Cameroon.” He continued: “Nigeria has been exemplary in its treatment of refugees. The host communities are playing an essential role in making sure that these persons are resettled. “The World Bank has a facility for refugees and host communities and we would be accessing these facilities to see how we can bring additional support primarily to help the host communities. “We are now focusing on a shift primarily from providing humanitarian assistance to development. We are making sure that people become more self-reliant as much as possible”. According to him, this new approach aims to address long-standing issues of dependency on aid and facilitate easier reintegration when refugees return to their home countries.

“We are working with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to tap into the resources of the private sector for this sustainable programming. We are moving away from humanitarian assistance to solutions,” he said. On the issue of voluntary repatriation, he said, “A good number of Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries are returning. As much as possible, we are ensuring the voluntary return of those who want to go home.” Also,

Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, commended Nigeria’s adherence to international conventions. She said, “We should be grateful because Nigeria is adhering to international conventions on refugees.

This example shows how important it is for each country on our continent to do the same, and I hope others will follow. “I have encouraged governments to accept refugees and treat them better, and it’s refreshing to see a change where we do not alienate these vulnerable people.” Also present at the meeting were the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr.@MohamedFall; UNHCR Director, Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa

@UNHCRWestAfrica, Abdouraouf Gnon-Konde; Senior External Engagement Coordinator, Bureau for West and Central Africa, Ms. Lara Scholtterbeck; UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Mr. Arjun Jain

@arjun_UNHCR, and Associate Protection Officer, Olubunmi Olaonipekun, among others.