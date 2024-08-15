Vandals Destroy 13 Towers Along Ahoada-Yenegoa Transmission Line

Thirteen transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa transmission line have been vandalized.

In a statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says nine out of the thirteen vandalized towers, have collapsed completely, while four are hanging and could collapse at any moment.

TCN describes the incident as a national disaster and appeals to Governments of Rivers and Bayelsa State to assist TCN in addressing the ongoing vandalism of its installations, which has become increasingly alarming and overwhelming in the region.

In July this year, two towers were vandalized, while many other towers members stolen on the same line with work still ongoing to rebuild them.

The thirteen vandalized towers are located in several communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, as well as the Igbogene community in Bayelsa State.

TCN once again appeals to security operatives, host communities, traditional rulers, state governments, and all stakeholders to collaborate with the company in the fight against vandalism.