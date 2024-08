Sokoto Governor Condoles with the Families of the Victims of a Boat Accident.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has commiserated with Dundaye Community in Wamakko Local Government Area, over the recent Canoe mishap that claims Five lives.

The Boat according to the most recent Data by the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, capsizes at the middle of the River with twenty Persons onboard out of which Nineteen survived.