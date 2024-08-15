LegalPress Release

NJC recommends Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Twenty-eight (28) others as Judges of various Courts

August 15, 2024
The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024.
Council also recommend twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President as follows:
CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA
1. Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

    SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE
1.  Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi
2.  Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho
3.  Folorunsho, Oba Muritala
4.  Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo
5.  Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike
6.  Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan


    ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE
  1. Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE
    1. Kor, Vincent Tersoo
    2. Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna
    3. Adagba, Nguhemen Julie
    4. Tor, Damian Tersugh
      TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE
    5. Onche, Ogah Inalegwu
    6. Igba, Theophilus Terhile
    EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE
    1. Onyiri, Frank
    2. Ugoji, Victor Chinedum
    3. Obomanu, Godswill Vidal
    4. Oguguo, Rita Chituru
    5. Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah
    6. Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester
    7. Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi
    8. Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi
    SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE
    1. Daomi, Williams Adebisi
    2. Fabuluje, Adewumi William
    3. Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle, Idowu
    4. Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness
    5. Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah
    6. Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola
      ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA
    7. Muhammad, Lawal Munir

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.

Soji Oye, Esq.
Director, Information

August 15, 2024
