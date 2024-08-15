MPOX PREVENTION: NCDC Issues Alerts

To prevent the spread of Mpox in Nigeria, The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is strongly urging members of the public to adhere to proven infection prevention and control measures. These practices are essential in limiting the transmission of the Mpox virus. This includes:

Avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus including sick or dead animals in areas where MPX has been confirmed

Avoid contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal.

Avoid unnecessary physical contact with persons infected with MPX

Isolate potentially infected animals from other animals

Practice frequent handwashing with soap and water especially after caring for or visiting sick people

Ensuring all animal food products are properly cooked before eating

Use of appropriate protective clothing and gloves while handling sick animals or their infected tissues and during slaughtering procedures

Report all cases with the associated symptoms mentioned above to the nearest health facility for care, and/or call the NCDC toll-free line on 6232

Nigeria Government is making effort to make vaccine available to the public especially the hotspot area. The vaccine has been shown to have a favorable safety profile,

Healthcare workers (both private & public) are further advised to:

When caring for patients, always follow standard safety measures, including precautions against droplets, regardless of their diagnosis. These steps are crucial for protecting both patients and healthcare workers.

Wash hands with soap and water after contact with patients and/or their environment

Maintain a high index of suspicion for MPX, especially for patients presenting with fever and vesicular/pustular rash in all parts of the country at this time.

During triage, use precautionary measures such as placing a surgical mask over the nose and mouth of suspected patients and covering any exposed skin lesions with a sheet or gown

Isolate all patients suspected of having MPX as soon as possible

Wear personal protective equipment (gloves, gown, and masks) before close contact with suspected cases and dispose of it properly

Correctly disinfect all contaminated equipment (including bedding) using bleach unless otherwise indicated and dispose of all waste properly

Report all cases to the State Epidemiologist/LGA Public Health Department immediately, or call the NCDC toll-free line at 6232

Samples taken from humans for investigation of the mpox virus should be handled by trained staff and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control