House C’ttee On University Education On Oversight To South East

August 15, 2024
Financial Infractions in Nigerian universities must stop for the institutions to align with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration on value for public funds.

This is the observation of the house committee on University education during the committee’s oversight visit to the University of Nigeria Nsukka and other institutions in the south-eastern zone of the country.

National Assembly Correspondent Muhammad Rabiu Ali reports

