FG, UNHCR to Adopt New Strategy in Tackling IDPs/Refugee Management in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has announced the commitment of the Federal Government to adopt new strategies in tackling the challenge of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugee management in the country.

Bagudu said this was necessary as refugees and displacement of persons have become a global phenomenon.

He made this known while receiving in the audience a delegation from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), led by the Commission’s Assistant High Commissioner (Operations), Mr Raouf Mazou, in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking, the Minister said the government’s strategy would involve enhancing its role in coordinating the financing and planning efforts across Federal, State, and Local governments in Nigeria. This initiative, he said would align with Nigeria’s federal structure and address the critical issues of internal displacement and refugee management.

Bagudu emphasized the Ministry’s responsibility to engage with development partners, including the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and other UN agencies, who have been instrumental in supporting Nigeria’s initiatives.

“This support is crucial as Nigeria confronts challenges related to internal displacement, exacerbated by regional conflicts and climate change”.

Senator Bagudu noted that Nigeria’s culture and history deeply value support for those in need, reflecting a strong tradition of compassion rooted in religious and social practices. This tradition underpins the country’s approach to managing displacement and migration challenges, which are increasingly pressing due to resource limitations and environmental factors.

Bagudu stated that “Nigeria’s historical involvement in regional peacekeeping and its current military and financial contributions to conflict resolution underscores its commitment to global and regional stability. This commitment is reflected in ongoing efforts to support displaced persons and refugees, both within Nigeria and from neighbouring countries”, he explained.

He also acknowledges the need for more equitable access to capital to effectively address displacement issues. Despite ongoing efforts, the challenge of transitioning from humanitarian aid to livelihood support remains significant, necessitating increased investment and resources.

Bagudu added that Nigeria faces unique challenges related to cross-border migration and resource distribution, particularly in the Sahel region. The Ministry is dedicated to addressing these issues through cooperation with international partners and supporting initiatives to mitigate the drivers of displacement.

Earlier in his emphasised, Raouf Mazou, The Assistant High Commissioner for Operations for UNHCR, highlighted the need for a shift from short-term humanitarian responses to long-term development approaches in addressing forced displacement. “Nigeria’s significant refugee and internally displaced populations, the growing trend of long-term displacement, and the necessity of integrating displaced individuals into development plans”.

Mazou also suggested utilizing resources and facilities like those provided by the World Bank and collaborating with private sector actors to enhance self-reliance and effective solutions for displaced populations.

Osagie Jacobs J.I.(Mrs.)

Director(Press/PR unit)

15/08/2024