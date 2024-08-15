FG Inaugurates Technical Sub-Committee On Naira – Base Crude Sales to Local Refineries

In a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s refining capacity so as to promote economic growth and development of the country, the Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Sub-Committee tasked with developing the framework for the sale of crude oil to local refineries in Naira.

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, while inaugurating the Committee today in his office in Abuja, stated that the initiative, aligns with the presidential directive, aimed at revolutionizing the energy sector by reducing reliance on crude oil exports and fostering local expertise.

The inauguration took place following a stakeholders meeting where government officials and representatives of local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery, gathered to discuss the implementation of this strategic directive.

The committee, which includes the Permanent Secretary of the Federal

Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji as well as representatives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Afrexim Bank, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has the critical role of crafting a robust template that will ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

In his remarks during the inauguration, HM Edun emphasised that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Nigeria as a refining hub, which will significantly boost the economy through the reduction of reliance on crude oil exports and fostering local expertise in the energy sector.

While commending the members of the committee for their dedication and anticipated contributions, the Minister urged them to work diligently in order to meet the expectations set by the presidential directive.

He reiterated that the ultimate goal is to transform Nigeria’s energy sector into one that is self-reliant and globally competitive.

With the inauguration of the Technical Sub-Committee, under the leadership of HM Edun, Nigeria is poised to witness a transformative shift in its energy landscape, especially with the task on the Committee to craft a robust framework for Naira-based crude sales, paving the way for a self-reliant and globally competitive energy sector.

As the nation embarks on this strategic journey, the ultimate goal of boosting economic growth, reducing poverty, and enhancing refining capacity is within reach.

Thus, the Committee’s diligent work will be instrumental in unlocking Nigeria’s full potential, and their contributions will be pivotal in shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Signed

Mohammed Manga, FCAI

Director, Information and Public Relations,

August 15, 2024