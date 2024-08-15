Bayelsa State Takes Measures To Curb Boat Mishaps

Following the recent Boat mishap along the waterway in Southern Ijaw local government Area, the Bayelsa State government has taken measures to forestall a reoccurrence and guarantee safety of travellers.

The government after critical evaluation of the sad development where 20 persons lost their life and goods worth millions of naira lost directed that henceforth all boat operators plying the waterways within the state must mandatorily provide and use life jackets as well as provide lifebuoys.

Timi Ohia Reports that The State government decision which was at an emergency Executive council meeting presided by the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor also places ban on cooking and carrying illegal inflammables in boats.

To ensure compliance, the government mandate the state ministry of marine and blue economy, Nigerian Navy, Marine police and the state community safety corps to enforce the directives alongside the banned night travels on waterways.

