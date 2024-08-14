NewsPress Release

SPEAKER Withdraws Counter Subversion Bill

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has withdrawn the Counter Subversion Bill and related draft legislation from consideration by the Green Chamber.

The Bill initially sponsored by the Speaker sought to criminalize destruction of national symbols and prescribe penalties for illegal actions that threaten national security.

The withdrawn Counter Subversion Bill which passed first reading at the House on July 23, 2024, has been subjected to criticisms and controversy in media space.

This led the Speaker to issue an initial clarification that the Bill was not targeting any group or section of the country.

Consequently, in response to the voices and concerns of the citizens, Speaker Abbas says he has decided to withdraw the Bill following extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

The Speaker while acknowledging the significance of the concerns raised about the Bill, reaffirms that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of the nation, and that withdrawing the controversial Bill reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House of Representatives remains truly the People’s House.

