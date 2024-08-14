Speaker Clarifies Counter Subversion Bill

Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas says the Counter Subversion Bill currently before the Green Chamber does not target any group or section of the country.

Making the clarification in a statement, Speaker Abbas notes that the bill which has passed first reading at the House falls within Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework and seeks to address subversive activities by militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed groups or associations in the country.

The Speaker, as sponsor of the Bill, appreciates the interest it is generating among Nigerians especially pertaining to national security, but cautions against misconceptions or misleading interpretation of the contents of the Bill.

He assures citizens that the Counter Subversion Bill will pass through all legislative processes, and Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs for its eventual passage or otherwise.