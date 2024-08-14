SMEDAN Partners NIPOST to Reduce Cost of Logistics For SME’s



The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency SMEDAN is partnering the Nigerian Postal Service NIPOST to reduce cost of logistics for small and medium scale enterprises in the country.



To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the two agencies in a bid to reduce cost of transportation of goods for SMEs’.

The partnership was informed by the fact that the cost of logistics has been a major challenge for many SMEs’ in Nigeria as the costs of goods delivery, in some cases, are higher than the costs of making the goods.

The agencies agreed that 15 percent reduction in cost of logistics by NIPOST for small and medium scale enterprises, registered with SMEDAN will help SMEs’ reduce the cost.