Salary Hike: AGF Hails Tinubu,Nass

August 14, 2024
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assented to the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024. By this historical assent, the yearning of judicial officers across the country for better conditions of service has been met.

It will be recalled that judicial officers in Nigeria have been on the same salary for almost two decades.
President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the sustainable reform of the administration of justice. This is an important component of this reform. The review of judicial remuneration is a first and important step towards achieving a judicial system that works in the interest of all Nigerians.

Going forward, my ministry in partnership with justice sector stakeholders will work to ensure that additional issues relating to the strengthening of the judiciary are identified and resolved.

My profound appreciation to the 10th National Assembly for their concern for the plight of the judiciary and judicial officers in Nigeria as demonstrated by their speedy passage of the bill.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice

