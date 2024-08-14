President Tinubu Departs for Malabo for a Three-Day Official Visit.

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The President took off at about one O this Wednesday.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors forum and Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila were among those who bade farewell to the president at departure.

An earlier statement by the presidential adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale indicates that, President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed.

On the trip with the President are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.