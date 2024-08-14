NELFUND Clears a Further 22 State-Owned Tertiary Institutions for Student Loan Application

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the fund has announced that students from the following 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: nelf.gov.ng

This followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System. Prior to this, 86 state-owned institutions were cleared, bringing a total of 108 institutions whose students are now able to apply.

The newly cleared institutions are as follows:

Abia State University, Uturu College of Education, Nsugbe Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Delta State University, Abraka. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State Prince Abubakar Audu University Kwara State University Kwara State College of Health Technology Abdulkadir Kure University Minna Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu Moshod Abiola Polytechnic Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo The Polytechnic, Ibadan The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki Rivers State University, Port Harcourt Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu College of Administration, Management andTechnology Potiskum, Yobe State College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru



The previously cleared institutions are as follows: Abia State Polytechnic Adamawa State University Mubi Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola College of Education Afaha Nsit Akwa Ibom State University Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare Niger Delta University Benue State University, Makurdi Borno State University College of Education, Waka-Biu Mohammet Lawan College Of agriculture Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Cross River State University Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku Delta State University of Science and Technology Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba University of Delta Agbor Ebonyi State University, AbakalikI Edo State University Uzairue. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti Bamidele Olumilua University of Edu., Sc., and Tech University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State Gombe State University Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma Imo State Polytechnic Omuma Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya Kaduna State University Aliko Dangote University of science and Technology wudil Yusuf Maitama Sule University Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero Confluence University of Science and Technology Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba Kwara Polytechnic Kwara State College of Education Oro Lagos state university of education Lagos State University of Science and Technology Lagos State University Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia Nasarawa State University Keffi Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Uniersity Lapai Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic Olabisi Onabanjo University Tai Solarin University of Education Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro. Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade University of Medical Sciences, Ondo Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State Government Technical College Ile-Ife GTC, ARA Osun State GTC, GBONGAN Osun State GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State GTC, INISA Osun State GTC, IWO Osun State GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State GTC,OSU Osun State Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun Osun State College of Technology Osun state university University of Ilesa, Osun State Osun State Polytechnic, Iree Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora OYO STATE COLLEGE OF Health Science andTechnology, Eleyele, Ibadan. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa Oyo State Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo State Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele First Technical University Ibadan Plateau State University Bokkos Port Harcourt Polytechnic Ignatus Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt Taraba state polytechnic Taraba State University, Jalingo Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State Yobe State University Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

Source: NELFUND