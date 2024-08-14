EducationNewsPress Release
NELFUND Clears a Further 22 State-Owned Tertiary Institutions for Student Loan Application
The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the fund has announced that students from the following 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: nelf.gov.ng
This followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System. Prior to this, 86 state-owned institutions were cleared, bringing a total of 108 institutions whose students are now able to apply.
The newly cleared institutions are as follows:
- Abia State University, Uturu
- College of Education, Nsugbe
- Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
- Delta State University, Abraka.
- Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
- Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
- Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
- Prince Abubakar Audu University
- Kwara State University
- Kwara State College of Health Technology
- Abdulkadir Kure University Minna
- Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
- Moshod Abiola Polytechnic
- Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
- The Polytechnic, Ibadan
- The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
- Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
- Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
- Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
- College of Administration, Management andTechnology Potiskum, Yobe State
- College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
- College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru
The previously cleared institutions are as follows:
- Abia State Polytechnic
- Adamawa State University Mubi
- Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
- College of Education Afaha Nsit
- Akwa Ibom State University
- Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
- Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
- Niger Delta University
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- Borno State University
- College of Education, Waka-Biu
- Mohammet Lawan College Of agriculture
- Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
- Cross River State University
- Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku
- Delta State University of Science and Technology
- Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
- University of Delta Agbor
- Ebonyi State University, AbakalikI
- Edo State University Uzairue.
- Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
- Bamidele Olumilua University of Edu., Sc., and Tech
- University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State
- Gombe State University
- Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
- Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
- Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma
- Imo State Polytechnic Omuma
- Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
- Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
- Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
- Kaduna State University
- Aliko Dangote University of science and Technology wudil
- Yusuf Maitama Sule University
- Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
- Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
- Confluence University of Science and Technology
- Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba
- Kwara Polytechnic
- Kwara State College of Education Oro
- Lagos state university of education
- Lagos State University of Science and Technology
- Lagos State University
- Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
- Nasarawa State University Keffi
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Uniersity Lapai
- Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
- Olabisi Onabanjo University
- Tai Solarin University of Education
- Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
- D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro.
- Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade
- University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
- Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
- Government Technical College Ile-Ife
- GTC, ARA Osun State
- GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
- GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State
- GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
- GTC, INISA Osun State
- GTC, IWO Osun State
- GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
- GTC,OSU Osun State
- Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
- Osun State College of Technology
- Osun state university
- University of Ilesa, Osun State
- Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
- Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
- OYO STATE COLLEGE OF Health Science andTechnology, Eleyele, Ibadan.
- Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa Oyo State
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo State
- Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
- First Technical University Ibadan
- Plateau State University Bokkos
- Port Harcourt Polytechnic
- Ignatus Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt
- Taraba state polytechnic
- Taraba State University, Jalingo
- Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo
- Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
- Yobe State University
- Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State.
- Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
Source: NELFUND