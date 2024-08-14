EducationNewsPress Release

NELFUND Clears a Further 22 State-Owned Tertiary Institutions for Student Loan Application

August 14, 2024
The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the fund has announced that students from the following 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: nelf.gov.ng

This followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System. Prior to this, 86 state-owned institutions were cleared, bringing a total of 108 institutions whose students are now able to apply.

The newly cleared institutions are as follows:

  1. Abia State University, Uturu
  2. College of Education, Nsugbe
  3. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
  4. Delta State University, Abraka.
  5. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
  6. Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
  7. Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
  8. Prince Abubakar Audu University
  9. Kwara State University
  10. Kwara State College of Health Technology
  11. Abdulkadir Kure University Minna
  12. Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
  13. Moshod Abiola Polytechnic
  14. Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
  15. The Polytechnic, Ibadan
  16. The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
  17. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
  18. Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
  19. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
  20. College of Administration, Management andTechnology Potiskum, Yobe State
  21. College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
  22. College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru
     
    The previously cleared institutions are as follows:
  23. Abia State Polytechnic
  24. Adamawa State University Mubi
  25. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
  26. College of Education Afaha Nsit
  27. Akwa Ibom State University
  28. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
  29. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
  30. Niger Delta University
  31. Benue State University, Makurdi
  32. Borno State University
  33. College of Education, Waka-Biu
  34. Mohammet Lawan College Of agriculture
  35. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
  36. Cross River State University
  37. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku
  38. Delta State University of Science and Technology
  39. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
  40. University of Delta Agbor
  41. Ebonyi State University, AbakalikI
  42. Edo State University Uzairue.
  43. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
  44. Bamidele Olumilua University of Edu., Sc., and Tech
  45. University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State
  46. Gombe State University
  47. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
  48. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
  49. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma
  50. Imo State Polytechnic Omuma
  51. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
  52. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
  53. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
  54. Kaduna State University
  55. Aliko Dangote University of science and Technology wudil
  56. Yusuf Maitama Sule University
  57. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
  58. Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina
  59. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
  60. Confluence University of Science and Technology
  61. Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba
  62. Kwara Polytechnic
  63. Kwara State College of Education Oro
  64. Lagos state university of education
  65. Lagos State University of Science and Technology
  66. Lagos State University
  67. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
  68. Nasarawa State University Keffi
  69. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Uniersity Lapai
  70. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
  71. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
  72. Olabisi Onabanjo University
  73. Tai Solarin University of Education
  74. Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
  75. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro.
  76. Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade
  77. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
  78. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
  79. Government Technical College Ile-Ife
  80. GTC, ARA Osun State
  81. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
  82. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State
  83. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
  84. GTC, INISA Osun State
  85. GTC, IWO Osun State
  86. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
  87. GTC,OSU Osun State
  88. Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
  89. Osun State College of Technology
  90. Osun state university
  91. University of Ilesa, Osun State
  92. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
  93. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
  94. OYO STATE COLLEGE OF Health Science andTechnology, Eleyele, Ibadan.
  95. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa Oyo State
  96. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo State
  97. Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
  98. First Technical University Ibadan
  99. Plateau State University Bokkos
  100. Port Harcourt Polytechnic
  101. Ignatus Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt
  102. Taraba state polytechnic
  103. Taraba State University, Jalingo
  104. Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo
  105. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
  106. Yobe State University
  107. Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State.
  108. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

Source: NELFUND

