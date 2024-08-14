Matawalle lauds Ogun Gov For Donation of Land to Nigeria Navy

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H. E Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, has expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Adedapo Abiodun, MFR, for the recent generous donation of 100,000 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy. This land, situated within the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun State along the Bight of Benin, will serve as a Forward Operating Base (FOB) for the Navy, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities in the region.

According to Dr. Matawalle , he appreciated Governor Abiodun for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Armed Forces, noting that the donation reflects a deep commitment to the security and development of Nigeria. He emphasized that this gesture is not only a strategic boost to the Nigerian Navy but also a crucial step towards fortifying national security infrastructure in the South-West region.

The Minister called on other State Governments across the country to emulate the laudable example set by the Governor of Ogun State. He urged them to collaborate with and support the Armed Forces in their ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, thereby ensuring that Nigeria remains a safe and secure nation for all its citizens.

Dr. Matawalle reiterated the Federal Government’s dedication to working with State Governments and other stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and security across the country.

Henshaw Ogubike mnipr FCAi

Director, Information and Public Relations