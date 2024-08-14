In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill

This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives



August 14, 2024



WITHDRAWAL OF THE COUNTER SUBVERSION BILL AND OTHER RELATED BILLS



