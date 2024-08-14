EPL: Man Utd Sign De Ligt & Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the double signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Both players joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 season and won one Bundesliga title and one German Supercup during their time in Munich. De Ligt came from Italian record champions Juventus, and Mazraoui from Dutch record title winners Ajax.

FC Bayern board member for sport: “FC Bayern thanks Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for their successful time with the club. Matthijs is a player who always gives everything and leaves his heart on the pitch – fans will never forget his crucial sliding tackle in the Champions League knockout match against Paris Saint-Germain, among other things. Similarly, Nous was always a reliable performer during his two years here. We wish them both all the best for their future at Manchester United in the Premier League.”

Centre-back de Ligt made a total of 73 competitive appearances for Bayern, scoring five goals and setting up two. Mazraoui featured in 55 games in all competitions for the Bavarians. The full-back registered one goal and eight assists.

Source: Bayern Munich