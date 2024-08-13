DiplomacyPress Release

State Governors Urged To Support State Diaspora Focal Point Officers In The Discharge Of Duties

August 13, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa
has called on State Governors to empower and support their state Diaspora Focal Point Officers as they actively participate and integrate into the Commission’s initiatives designed to foster national development. Speaking at a meeting with the Diaspora Focal Point Officers in Abuja,

the NIDCOM BOSS while stressing the critical role they play in leveraging the potential and resources of Nigerians living abroad for the country’s growth,

she advised the officers to share innovative ideas and feedback with NiDCOM to further enhance collective initiatives for deepen diaspora engagements.The States Diaspora Focal Point Officers from Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kogi, Plateau as well as that of the Federal Capital Territory, expressed their readiness to amplify their engagement efforts and collaborate closely with NiDCOM to achieve the Commission’s goals.

August 13, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

VP Shettima Seeks More Support As MTN Donates N1bn, 4600 Digital Devices

August 9, 2024

Tinubu: Mineral Resources Exploration Must Prioritizee Health & Safety of Nigerians

August 9, 2024

Badaru Calls For Strengthening Of Ecowas Security Cooperation For Enhanced Defence Capabilities

August 8, 2024

FG Promotes 15 Paramilitary Officers To DCGs

August 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button