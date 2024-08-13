State Governors Urged To Support State Diaspora Focal Point Officers In The Discharge Of Duties

Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa

has called on State Governors to empower and support their state Diaspora Focal Point Officers as they actively participate and integrate into the Commission’s initiatives designed to foster national development. Speaking at a meeting with the Diaspora Focal Point Officers in Abuja,

the NIDCOM BOSS while stressing the critical role they play in leveraging the potential and resources of Nigerians living abroad for the country’s growth,

she advised the officers to share innovative ideas and feedback with NiDCOM to further enhance collective initiatives for deepen diaspora engagements.The States Diaspora Focal Point Officers from Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kogi, Plateau as well as that of the Federal Capital Territory, expressed their readiness to amplify their engagement efforts and collaborate closely with NiDCOM to achieve the Commission’s goals.