President Tinubu To Leave For Equatorial Guinea On Official Visit

August 13, 2024
President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, August 14, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.

