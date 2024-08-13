Power Supply Disrupted in Parts of Jigawa & Yobe

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says it has mobilized contractor to commence work on the reconstruction of damaged tower in Kano State that cut off electricity supply to parts of Jigawa and Yobe states

The tower located in Gunduwawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state was damaged by a trailer that ran into it’s base.

In a statement, TCN states that the accident disrupted bulk supply of electricity to parts of Jigawa and Yobe states leaving sixteen towns including Hadejia,Gumel, Gagarawa, Nguru, Machina among others in total back out

TCN says it is working assiduously to quickly dismantle the damaged tower, re-erect new one and restring the lines for resumption of bulk supply to the two states