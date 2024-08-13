Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Lauren James with both holding their respective league trophies

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is nominated for the men’s player of the year award, while Chelsea’s Lauren James is in contention for the women’s trophy

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is in contention to win the PFA player of the year award for a second successive year, while Chelsea’s Lauren James could win a historic double.

Haaland has been named on the six-player shortlist for the men’s category after scoring 27 goals last season to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer.

James’ selection in the women’s category means she could become the first woman to win both the PFA young player of the year and PFA player of the year awards in the same year.

The 22-year-old was on Monday named on the young player of the year shortlist.

Haaland is joined on the men’s shortlist by team-mates Phil Foden and Rodri, while Chelsea striker Cole Palmer, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins are also included.

On the women’s shortlist, James’ Chelsea team-mates Niamh Charles and Erin Cuthbert feature, along with Manchester City trio Yui Hasegawa, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw.

The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, 20 August.

Cole Palmer had 33 goal involvements for Chelsea last season

Haaland is one of three players from Premier League winners Manchester City on the six-person shortlist for the men’s award