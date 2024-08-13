NewsPress ReleaseSecurity

Kaduna State Security Council Removes Curfew

August 13, 2024
After an extensive review of the security situation in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs, the Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani has removed the current 6pm to 8am curfew completely.

The removal of the curfew is effective immediately, from today Tuesday, 13th August 2024.

With this development, law-abiding citizens are free to move and engage in legitimate activities in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs with no restriction.

The Kaduna State Security Council during the extensive assessment held last night unanimously recommended the removal of the curfew and reiterated its commitment to the security and safety of the citizenry in Kaduna State.

The Security Council also warned that processions or gatherings must be verified with the relevant agencies to avoid any breakdown of law and order, and for the overall security of the general public.

The Council further disclosed that security forces will continue to be on the lookout for threats to public peace, and will prosecute persons or groups posing such threats.

Governor Sani, presiding over the briefing, commended the leadership of the security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, and all critical stakeholders for the roles they played in containing the unfortunate events which followed the protest in Kaduna and Zaria.

The Governor assured the critical stakeholders of his inclusive and participatory stance, and that he would continue to engage them towards ensuring the peace, unity and development of Kaduna State.

Signed
Samuel Aruwan
Overseeing Commissioner
Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State. 13th August 2024.

