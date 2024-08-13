IHF Women’s World Championship: Coach Shittu Releases Final List of Players As Nigeria’s Women Under 18 Team Jets Out To China

Nigeria’s Women Under 18 Handball team, Coach Adewunmi Agboola Shittu has unveiled his final list of players that will represent the country at the 10th IHF Women’s Under 18 Handball Championship in China.

This is as the team jetted out of the country through the Muritala International Airport, Lagos on Monday abode Egypt Air and will arrive Chuzhou, China for the competition on Tuesday.

Captain Esther Mathew and the Babatunde twins earned their place alongside the Samuel sisters while just one of the Muhammad sisters made the final list.

Left back Amarachi Oparaugo alongside Pivot Damilola Akinlade are also included in the final list as well.

Nigeria will begin their world cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday at 10am Nigeria time. They will also play Montenegro the next day at 2pm and then face continental rival Angola at 10am on Saturday.

FINAL TEAM LIST FOR IHF WOMEN’S UNDER 18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN CHINA

Goalkeepers

SAMUEL PRECIOUS GK (SOKOTO RIMA)

2.BABATUNDE KEHINDE GK (ASPAC HBC)

Right Wing

ONYEKWERE LUCY (SOKOTO RIMA)

4.IGBENEDION BLESSING RW (DELTA FORCE )

Right Back

MATHEW ESTHER RB (ADDIJA HBC) OGBUSIMBA CHIDERA RB (SOKOTO RIMA)

Left Back

SAMUEL PRUDENCE LB (SOKOTO RIMA)

8.BABATUNDE TAIWO LB (SEASIDERS BABE) OPARAUGO AMARACHI LB (IMO GRASSHOPPERS)

Left Wing

MUHAMMAD AMINA LW (SOKOTO RIMA) OKOLO JOAN LW (DELTA FORCE)

Center Back

BELLO RAHIMA CB (SOKOTO RIMA) IZUOBA IJEOMA CB (DELTA FORCE)

Pivot

Akinlade Damilola (Rivers Queens)