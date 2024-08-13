Gov Alia Describes Youths Driving Force of the State

The Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has described the youths as a driving force and bedrock of in building the present and future of the state.

Governor Alia in an address to mark the 2024 International Youth Day recognized the resourcefulness and resilience of youths of the state in ensuring a brighter future hinged on the I can do Spirit.

While acknowledging that the youths constitutes over sixty percent of the state population, the Governor stated that his administration creating the enabling environment in transforming the fortunes of the state in various sectors such as education, Entrepreneurship, sports and technology.

He outlined some of the initiatives in promoting youth empowerment to include the commencement of training of ten thousand youths in Information and Communication Technology in partnership with Google designed to equip them with skills to compete in the digital economy,the United Nations Volunteer Scheme, the ongoing rehabilitation of the Aper Aku stadium to promote local and international sporting activities for youths to showcase their talents amongst several other empowerment programmes.

Governor Hyacinth Alia urged the youths to take advantage of establishment of the international fashion hub to encourage creativity and provision of job opportunities for long term growth.

He commended the youths of the state for not taking part in the End Bad Governance national protest but cautioned them against social vices such as cultism, cyber crime, drug abuse and other forms of insecurities