Speaker on Int’l Youth Day

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas restates the commitment of the Green Chamber to empowering young Nigerians as the world marks the International Youth Day.

Speaker Abbas, while congratulating Nigerian youth on this day says the 10th House, under his leadership, has prioritized youth-oriented legislation and will continue to give issues affecting the Nigerian youths the utmost attention they deserve.

The Speaker urges the youths to remain patriotic, law-abiding and optimistic about Nigeria’s progress and economic development.