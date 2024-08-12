Rivers State Police Commissioner Disu Condemns Attack on Action People’s Party Secretariat

The Rivers State Police Commissioner Tunde Disu has Condemned the attack on the party secretariat of the Action People’s Party of Nigeria in Portharcourt, Rivers State. The commissioner who spoke to journalist at the scene of the accident said

investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

The national Chairman of the party Barrister Chinedu Nnadi while inspecting the facility expressed worry at the extent at which people can go to express their grievances.

He called on the federal government and security Agencies to ensure that those behind the act are brought to book.

The state chairman of the party Sunny Wokokoro Appealed to the party faithful to remain calm since investigation is ongoing.

The new office complex of Action peoples party APP, located at Tombia Street In Portharcourt was rocked by explosion at the wee hours of Sunday.

The facility has been taken over by security personnel.