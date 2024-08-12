President Tinubu Congratulates D’tigress’ Rena Wakama On Recognition As Best Coach Of Women’s Basketball At Paris 2024 Olympics

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Ms. Rena Wakama, D’Tigress’ coach, on her recognition as the best coach of women’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, put up a spectacular performance at the Olympics, becoming the first African basketball team to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games.

President Tinubu states that the recognition of Ms. Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further accents her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

The President commends the team, the coach, and all those who played a part in the unprecedented feat at the Olympics, enjoining them not to relent or become crestfallen, but remain resilient and determined for greatness.

President Tinubu affirms that winning trophies and medals is the ultimate goal in competitive sports, but nothing trumps the place of good sportsmanship, discipline, and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

The President thanks the Nigerian contingent and wishes them success in their respective endeavours.