IPAC Condemns Bombing of APP Headquarters in Rivers State

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria has strongly condemned the bombing of the Action People’s Party (APP) headquarters in Rivers State.

The Council’s National Publicity Secretary

Chinyere Marvelous Kalu in a statement on behalf of the leadership noted that the act has not only caused panic and terrorized peaceful residents but also a threat to the nation’s political stability.

It added that as the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria and a champion of unbroken democracy, IPAC is deeply troubled by the escalating trend of political violence and terrorism and therefore appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take swift and decisive action to address the menace, which poses a significant threat to democratic values and national security.