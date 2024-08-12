International Youths Day: Tinubu Celebrates Nigeria’s Youths

On International Youth Day, President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s youths and extols their creative zeal and agency to drive digital adoption, trends, and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

The International Youth Day is celebrated every August 12, and the 2024 theme is ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.’

President Tinubu affirms that within the nation’s youths lies the excellent spirit and pearl of transformation to digitally innovate Nigeria to prosperity and global acclaim.

The President acknowledges the strides of the youth in diverse spheres, especially in developing billion dollar technologies and innovations to make the world a more prosperous and evolved place.

The President salutes that Nigerian youth in Ebute Metta with only a ringlight and a camera, creating legitimate income and wonders in amusement; that young woman entrepreneur in Aba, creating inimitable fashion pieces, and that young man in Kano, creating pathways for sustainable agriculture through agro-technology.

President Tinubu states that it is in furtherance of harnessing the creative talents of the youth that his administration relaunched the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

The facility is a N110 billion fund dedicated to empowering the youth in priority sectors to drive sustainable economic growth and development.

The Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) programme, the 3Million Technical Talents Scheme, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP) are also some of the programmes to empower the nation’s young people, and create millions of IT and technical jobs that will make them globally competitive.

On this special occasion to celebrate the youth, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration is here to make their dreams come alive in a sustainably expanding, inclusive economy.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 12, 2024