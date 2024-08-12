Bisi Kazeem Bows Out of Service in Style

Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed hosted the Honourable Minister of Interior, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Former Honourable Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FRSC,

Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, Hon. Laide Mohammed as well as the representative of Olori of Ikare, amongst other high profiled dignitaries during the 11th Valedictory Lecture series organized in honour of Retired Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem at the national headquarters today 7 August, 2024.