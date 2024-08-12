Barcelona Have Announced That Captain Sergi Roberto Has Left The Club

The 32-year-old midfielder joined the Spanish side’s famous La Masia academy aged 14, and made his first-team debut in November 2010.

He went on to make 373 appearances for Barcelona and scored 19 goals, including the winner in a memorable 6-5 win against Paris St-Germain in a Champions League last-16 tie in 2017.

Roberto, who won the last of his 11 Spain caps in 2021, was captain during the 2023-24 season and his exit has been confirmed after his contract expired at the end of June.

His trophy haul at Barcelona included two Champions Leagues, seven La Liga titles six Copa del Rey successes and two Club World Cups.

Barca said in a statement that, external Roberto’s “versatility has been key with spells at right-back where he played a large proportion of his matches”.