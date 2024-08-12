Alexander Sorloth Has Joins Atletico Madrid As A Striker

Atletico and Villarreal have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Norwegian forward, who has signed a contract for the next four seasons.

Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexander Sørloth, who signs with our club until 2028. The 28-year-old Norwegian international is a forward with great physical power thanks to his 195 cm height.

Alexander Sorloth scored 26 goals for Villarreal in all competitions last season.

Atletico