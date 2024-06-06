President Tinubu Applauds FCTA Under Wike, Vows Continuous Prioritising Of Infrastructure Upgrade

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu President Tinubu has vowed to initiate more development projects to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s burgeoning population, saying his administration is prioritizing infrastructure upgrades as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on Wednesday when he commissioned the Extended Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to Southern Parkway S8/S9 in Abuja, he said the event marked the fourth completed road project unveiled by the FCT administration within a year.

President Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said, “In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We remain committed to delivering on promises of empowering our people and delivering a nation that can all be proud of.”

Lauding the Federal Government’s accelerated infrastructure development drive, he extolled the work ethics of the FCT administration under Barrister Nyesom Wike, commending their hard work and commitment in delivering critical road projects within a year of assuming office.

“We are filled with gratitude to Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality,” President Tinubu said.

The newly commissioned ISEX extension, according to the President, represents a significant stride in bridging the urban-rural divide and driving economic growth across the nation. “It symbolizes connectivity, accessibility and opportunity and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that development reaches every corner of our great nation,” he added.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts between the federal government and the FCT administration would yield more successes, enabling seamless movement of people and goods, while catalysing economic activities nationwide.

Earlier, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, thanked the President for honouring the invitation to commission FCT inner road projects, saying the event was the 6th inauguration since the commencement of events marking the one year anniversary of President Tinubu.

He said while the completed project was awarded by the previous administration in January 2010 at the cost of N17 billion and was increased to N18 billion in 2023, the contractor can testify that the government is not owing them for the project.

“For the purposes of record there are some of the projects that were completed which we think it is not necessary for us to inaugurate but it is important to let us know some of these projects,” the Minister explained.

Highlighting some of the projects completed within the one year of the Tinubu administration, Wike revealed that before President Tinubu came in, the previous administration had awarded the first phase of the National Assembly complex, noting that it has been completed and the lawmakers have returned to their chambers.

He added that the Tinubu administration has awarded the contract for the commencement of the second phase.

He also revealed the former administration had awarded the first phase of the Federal Secretariat complex to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, which the Tinubu administration had completed.

“All the major roads within the city – Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas – totaling 170km have received a total rehabilitation, making it what it is supposed to be,” the Minister added.

Also present at the event were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud; Chairman, Senate Committee on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, David Jimkuta; Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Hon. Aliyu Muktar Betara; Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano De Leo; former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; Senator Olaka Nwogu; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, among many others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

5th June, 2024