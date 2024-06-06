NDLEA Arrests Intending Pilgrims with Cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided A hotel in Lagos where some intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing hajj operation were lodged and caught in the act of ingesting wraps of cocaine ahead of their flight to the holy land on Wednesday 5th June 2024.

The four suspects allegedly prepared 200 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.20 kilograms to swallow when NDLEA officers stormed their rooms.

One hundred wraps of the Class A substance were recovered from each of the two rooms bringing the total seizure to 200 wraps. Two suspects were to swallow 100 wraps each.

Chairman of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the agency will continue to track, trace and apprehend criminal elements who may want to hide under pilgrimage to carry out their nefarious activities capable of denting the image of the country #