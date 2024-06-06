News

NDLEA Arrests Intending Pilgrims with Cocaine

June 6, 2024
0 0 1 minute read

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided A hotel in Lagos where some intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing hajj operation were lodged and caught in the act of ingesting wraps of cocaine ahead of their flight to the holy land on Wednesday 5th June 2024.

The four suspects allegedly prepared 200 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.20 kilograms to swallow when NDLEA officers stormed their rooms.
One hundred wraps of the Class A substance were recovered from each of the two rooms bringing the total seizure to 200 wraps. Two suspects were to swallow 100 wraps each.

Chairman of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the agency will continue to track, trace and apprehend criminal elements who may want to hide under pilgrimage to carry out their nefarious activities capable of denting the image of the country #

June 6, 2024
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Operation Lake Sanity 2 Continues Despite Terrorist Propaganda

June 1, 2024

Banky W Elated After Undergoing 4th Successful Surgery For Skin Cancer

May 31, 2024
criticism-state-house-medical-centre

House Committee Oversight to TETFUND

May 31, 2024

FRSC Corps Marshal Reacts To Killing Of Marshal

May 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button