House Passes FCT Supplementary Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the Federal Capital Territory 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of Ninety Eight Billion, Five Hundred Million only for capital expenditure.

The House at the Committee on Supply passed the money bill to provide for strategic intervention projects which include engineering services and public buildings.

Also at Thursday’s plenary, a bill for an act to to establish the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, Damagum, Yobe State scaled second reading.

The Bill was referred to the committee on healthcare services for further legislative actio