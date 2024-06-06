EducationNews

Education Minister expresses satisfaction with on going WAEC

June 6, 2024
Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman has commended the negotiating committee on minimum wage for handling the last industrial action with all seriousness with special commendation for ensuring that the ongoing West African Examinations was not distrusted during the period.

Speaking after monitoring the ongoing examination at government secondary school Garki in the FCT, the Minister who was accompanied by the Minister of state education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

The head, National office WAEC office, Dr Amos Josia Dangut said about one point eight million candidates are sitting for the examinations in twenty thousand cenres with female constituting fifty -one percent

