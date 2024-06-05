Reps on Minimum Wage Negotiations

To jaw-jaw is better than to war-war. It is in this respect the House of Representatives has commended the Federal Government and organized labour for resuming negotiations towards arriving at an implementable minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

While thanking organized labour for halting its strike, Lawmakers at Wednesday’s plenary however condemned the shutting down of the national grid and essential services while the strike lasted.

National Assembly Correspondent Mitaire Ikpen brings us details of this and other resolutions.