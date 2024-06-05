News

Reps on Minimum Wage Negotiations

June 5, 2024
0 7 Less than a minute

To jaw-jaw is better than to war-war. It is in this respect the House of Representatives has commended the Federal Government and organized labour for resuming negotiations towards arriving at an implementable minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

While thanking organized labour for halting its strike, Lawmakers at Wednesday’s plenary however condemned the shutting down of the national grid and essential services while the strike lasted.

National Assembly Correspondent Mitaire Ikpen brings us details of this and other resolutions.

June 5, 2024
0 7 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Diri Approves Schools, Residential, Other Projects For Air Force In Bayelsa

May 30, 2024

President Tinubu: Commuters To Enjoy Free Train Rides On Abuja Metro Line Until Year-end

May 30, 2024

Badaru At Schuman Security And Defence Forum Belgium

May 30, 2024

President Tinubu’s First Anniversary: Reflecting on Year One, and Welcoming the Promising Future

May 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button