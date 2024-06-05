NTIC shines at this year’s NTA Science Quiz Competition Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Abuja has shines bright as they clinch the first position at this year’s Nigerian Television Authority NTA Science Quiz Competition for Senior Secondary Schools.

The Competition which is a yearly one has eight schools in attendance.

Out of the eight schools, the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges came first, while Premiere Academy and I-Scholar Academy came second and third respectively.

Speaking while presenting awards to the winners, General Manager, NTA Knowledge,

Bukola DaSilva said the aim of the competition was to test the students’ knowledge, stressing the competition was a tough one.

According to DaSilva, the questions are set from the Education Resource Centre, National Mathematics Centre, Science and Tech Centre and Secondary Education Board.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC, Mr. Feyzullah Bilgin congratulates the participating students for their brilliant minds “behind this remarkable achievement.

Other schools that took part in the quiz competition are: Stella Maris College, Glisten International Academy, African Community School and Stella Creative Basic School..