The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says Binance Will Face All Due Process On Charges Of Severe Financial Crime.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, the Minister assured that due processes are being applied in all stages of the trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Binance the statement adds will have every opportunity to defend itself in court against the severe charges of financial crimes against the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the hearing scheduled for June 20, 2024.

The Minister explained that Binance, the defendant, has received consular access and all due care, following normal diplomatic protocols and the rule of law, adding that the judge in the case has sufficiently posited that bail was denied because of the flight risk, after a co-accused, now the subject of an Interpol warrant, illegally absconded.

It would be recalled that Binance had a turnover in Nigeria of over 20 billion US Dollars in 2023 alone, far above the federal budget for health and education, fueling currency speculation and the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria.

Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire co-founder and former CEO of Binance is currently serving a four-month prison sentence in the United States after being found guilty of money laundering, while Binance has openly accepted its role in facilitating terrorism, corruption, sanctions busting, and in aiding and abetting paedophile gangs.