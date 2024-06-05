Crescent Sighting For Dhul-Qa’dah



The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, enjoins the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to look out for the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1445AH after sunset on Thursday, 29th Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH (i.e., 6th June 2024).

Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Thursday, 6th June 2024 by 1:38 p.m. Nigerian time. It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.

Ma-as-salaam!

Signed.

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary General

