Press ReleaseReligion

Crescent Sighting For Dhul-Qa’dah

June 5, 2024
0 2 Less than a minute


The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, enjoins the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to look out for the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1445AH after sunset on Thursday, 29th Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH (i.e., 6th June 2024).
Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Thursday, 6th June 2024 by 1:38 p.m. Nigerian time. It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.
Ma-as-salaam!
Signed.
Prof. Salisu Shehu
Deputy Secretary General

June 5, 2024
0 2 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Zuma FM Radio Launches Health Care Plan for Rural Farmers

August 17, 2023

Kano State Government Suspend Three Principals of public secondary schools

July 26, 2023

Passport Reforms: NIS Redeploys 15 Passport Control Officers

July 20, 2023

PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ATTEND 5TH MID-YEAR COORDINATION MEETING OF AU IN NAIROBI, KENYA

July 14, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button