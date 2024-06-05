Army Speaks on Allegation of Mass Killing in South East

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a false campaign of calumny by Simon Ekpa, a self acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafran terrorists’ group,alleging that troops of the Nigerian Army are carrying out mass killing of innocent Igbos.

In a statement the Director Army Public Relations Major General ONYEMA NWACHUKWU says,the report and footage is misleading and

targeted at whipping-up negative sentiments against troops in the South East region.

The Nigerian Army has conducted a comprehensive investigation and refute the fake report, stressing that, troops in the video footage are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The statement added that,in order to ensure the safety of road users, precautionary measures were adopted by temporarily halting vehicular movement along the route.

Similarly , there are no evidence to support the assertion that individuals were being shot at, in the river, nor has there been any reports from local communities regarding the discovery of corpses in the area.