Shaffy Bello, Godrey Ogbechie, Nancy Isime, And Genoveva Join Adebola Willians To Empower African Power Girls

In honor of International Children’s Day, African Power Girls organized a remarkable event at EbonyLife Cinemas in Lagos, dedicated to empowering the next generation of African female leaders. The event featured a special screening of the movie “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” and brought together a diverse group of influential personalities, including Actress Shaffy Bello, Group Executive Director Rainoil Godrey Ogbechie, TV Host and Actress Nancy Isime, Honorable Commissioner for Youth in Lagos State Mobolaji Ogunlende, and Actress Genoveva Umeh, along with Chairman of AW Network Adebola Williams.

The event was attended by over a hundred female students from 17 secondary schools in Lagos, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn about the life and legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a pioneering Nigerian political activist and champion of women’s rights. The movie screening served as a tribute to her extraordinary accomplishments and served as a powerful source of inspiration for young girls to strive for greatness.

Adebola Williams, the visionary behind the African Power Girls initiative, stressed the importance of such events in his address, stating, “This is a gift to every African girl so they know they come from a lineage of great women and do not need permission to become who they are meant to be.” He encouraged the attendees to draw motivation from Mrs. Ransome-Kuti’s life and realize their potential for greatness. Nancy Isime, a respected Nollywood actor and TV host, shared her personal journey to success with the girls, emphasizing the significance of self-belief.

Shaffy Bello and Godrey Ogbechie also delivered impactful speeches, highlighting the importance of resilience, determination, and the need for strong, empowered women across all sectors of society. Genoveva Umeh discussed the potential of the creative economy as a means for girls to create successful and fulfilling lives, resonating deeply with the audience and showcasing the possibilities that await them.