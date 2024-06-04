Actor Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘UPSET’ After Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop ‘PITT’ From Her Last Name Amid Ugly Divorce With Angelina Jolie

AMERICAN actor, Brad Pitt, is reportedly feeling upset and aware that his daughter Shiloh has filed to drop his last name on her 18th birthday. According to a source close to the 60-year-old Oscar winner, the erasure of his name from his daughter’s life is seen as another sign that he has “lost his children,”as reported by People magazine. The source claimed that Pitt is aware and saddened by Shiloh’s decision to drop his last name, emphasizing that he has always cherished the joy of having a daughter, especially when she was born.

Interestingly, Pitt was in the process of legally adopting a daughter who had already been a part of his life for months before he and his then-partner Angelina Jolie, 49, announced Shiloh’s pregnancy in January 2006. Jolie had traveled to Ethiopia to adopt her first daughter, Zahara, 19, in July 2005, with Pitt accompanying her on the journey. By December 2005, Pitt was reportedly in the process of becoming Zahara’s adopted father, just a month before the couple announced Jolie’s pregnancy with Shiloh.

The source continued to express that reminders of losing his children have been challenging for Pitt, as he deeply loves and misses all of his children, including Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara; Shiloh; and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The distance between Pitt and his children is said to cause him great pain. Despite the difficulties, the source mentioned that Pitt remains happy with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Another source close to Pitt shared with the publication that the “Tree Of Life”star still holds tremendous love for all of his kids. This ongoing process has been described as very tough for the entire family. If Shiloh’s name change request is approved, she will go by “Shiloh Jolie”instead of her original full name, “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.”

It was previously reported that Pitt’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, who assisted her mother Angelina Jolie in producing the Broadway musical adaptation of “The Outsiders,”listed her name as “Vivienne Jolie”in the Playbill for the show. It remains uncertain if Vivienne has legally changed her name, as minors typically require parental consent or exceptional circumstances to do so before turning 18. Zahara, on the other hand, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie”when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College last year.

Reports indicate that Pitt and Jolie’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, have not publicly used their father’s last name for several years. The couple began dating publicly shortly after Pitt and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their divorce in 2005. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the pair were officially declared legally single in 2019. However, the ex-couple has been entangled in a prolonged legal battle over assets and custody ever since.