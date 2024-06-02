JAMB Releases Additional Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has Released additional 3,921 Results, just as it Reschedules 24,535 Other Candidates for Examination

The Board in a statement by the head of public affairs, Fabian Benjamin says a supplementary 2024 UTME has been scheduled for Saturday,22nd June,2024 for candidates whose results are up till now under investigation. These are Candidates whose fingers could not be verified and have been given the benefit of doubts to sit the 2024 UTME.

Similarly, the Board has painstakingly analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there were strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards.

Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen Examination Towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

Candidates concerned are advised to check their results from Saturday,1st June,2024 by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared will have their results while those rescheduled will be notified.

The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slip from Tuesday, 4th June, 2024 to ascertain their designated examination centres.

This release of results brings the total results released to 1,883,350.