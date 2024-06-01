News

Strike Not in Best Interest of Nigeria- Labour Minister

June 1, 2024
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejoecha, says the declaration of a nationwide strike in the middle of negotiation is not in the best interest of the country and its people as it stance to only exacerbate the suffering of millions surviving on daily incomes

She says government has consistently demonstrated commitment and goodwill throughout negotiating the new national minimum wage with careful proposals taking into account the country’s economic realities and incorporating innovative solutions.

To the Minister, a new minimum wage must not lead to widespread job losses, particularly in the Organised Private Sector, which employs the bulk of the nation’s workforce hence the need to finding a balance between the needs of workers and the economic realities of the country.

She outlines government proposals to include, a comprehensive package featuring a wage increase to N60,000 for federal workers, the introduction of CNG-fueled buses, and enhanced financial access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). In addition the government has pledged investments in strategic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, education, healthcare and many others that are already in the pipeline.

Nkeiruka Onyejoecha urges the workers unions to reconsider their decision and continue engaging in constructive dialogue to find a solution that benefits all

