Senate Committee on Army Condemns Cowardly Attack on Troops in Abia

June 1, 2024
The Senate Committee on Army condemns the cowardly attack on the troops of Operation UDO KA at the Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Abia State on the 30th of May, 2024, during the Biafra Remembrance Day.

Chairman of the committee on Army Senator Abdulaziz Yaradua in a statement says the assault orchestrated by the IPOB/ESN terrorists, resulting in the tragic loss of 5 personnel of the armed forces, is an affront to the peace and security of our nation.

While commiserating with the families and colleagues of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten, he adds that each soldier lost represents a significant loss to the nation’s defense and stability.

The committee calls for comprehensive investigation into the despicable attack to ensure that justice is served and expresses support for the restoration of peace in the region.

