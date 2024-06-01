Operation Lake Sanity 2 Continues Despite Terrorist Propaganda

The Nigerian Army has described recent propaganda by ISWAP terrorists amplified by some media outlets urging Kukawa and neighboring communities in Borno State to flee or face attack as a blatant act of intimidation and a desperate move by a group on the verge of defeat.

A statement signed by the chief military information officer of the Multi National Joint Task Force lieutenant colonel Abubakar Abdullahi says such propaganda is likely to increase as Multinational troops intensify operations, hence , it is crucial for communities to remain steadfast, vigilant, and confident in their safety.

The statement also notes that The MNJTF and Nigerian Operation HADIN KAI troops are firmly committed to safeguarding the Lake Chad Basin communities and are actively pursuing Boko Haram terrorists, moving swiftly and decisively to neutralize any threats