NewsSecurity

Operation Lake Sanity 2 Continues Despite Terrorist Propaganda

June 1, 2024
0 5 1 minute read

The Nigerian Army has described recent propaganda by ISWAP terrorists amplified by some media outlets urging Kukawa and neighboring communities in Borno State to flee or face attack as a blatant act of intimidation and a desperate move by a group on the verge of defeat.

A statement signed by the chief military information officer of the Multi National Joint Task Force lieutenant colonel Abubakar Abdullahi says such propaganda is likely to increase as Multinational troops intensify operations, hence , it is crucial for communities to remain steadfast, vigilant, and confident in their safety.

The statement also notes that The MNJTF and Nigerian Operation HADIN KAI troops are firmly committed to safeguarding the Lake Chad Basin communities and are actively pursuing Boko Haram terrorists, moving swiftly and decisively to neutralize any threats

June 1, 2024
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

Badaru At Schuman Security And Defence Forum Belgium

May 30, 2024

President Tinubu’s First Anniversary: Reflecting on Year One, and Welcoming the Promising Future

May 29, 2024

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Cautions Ulama In Kano

May 29, 2024

Governor Ododo Celebrates President Tinubu For Visionary Leadership

May 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button