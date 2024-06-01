Gov Ododo Flags Off Wet Season Farming in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has officially flagged off this year’s wet season farming in the state with the presentation of over 100 tractors to serve about 10,000 farmers in different farming communities across the 21 local government areas in the state.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Geregu, Ajaokuta local government area of the state, Governor Ododo noted that investment in agriculture is a critical step towards poverty eradication in the state, adding that 75 percent of the total farmland cleared for cultivation in this year’s farming season will be allocated to youth and women farmers.

The Governor who noted that over 90% of the land area in the state is arable, promised to make Kogi a leading state in agricultural production and contribute to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Governor Ododo:

“Across the 21 local government areas of the state, we are opening farmlands and preparing more land for cultivation of crops like rice, maize, cassava, yam and other staple food crops and grains.

“We have also procured farm implements for full scale agricultural mechanization in line with our agenda to ensure food security in the state.

“ Our youths are beginning to embrace agriculture as a credible source of wealth creation and our women in agriculture are already on the field because of their believe in our commitment to transform the agricultural sector in the state.

“I call on wealthy Kogites at home and abroad to begin to explore the window of opportunities that abound in the agro industry.”

The Governor noted that the state government has invested over 7 Billion Naira in farm implements with over 100 tractors to cultivate 7,324 hectares by about 10,000 farmers across the 21 local government areas in the state in the current farming season.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the agricultural transformation initiatives in the country, assuring that his administration has keyed into the cardinal objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure food security in all parts of the country.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Honourable Timothy Ojoma noted that the commencement of the wet season farming across 79 farm clusters in the state is a significant step in the agricultural transformation agenda of the state by Governor Ododo.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

June 1, 2024